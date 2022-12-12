Before his appearance on Karan Johar’s chat show Koffee With Karan 7, Tiger Shroff made headlines for his alleged breakup with Disha Patani. The duo, which often made public appearances at lunch and dinner dates, took social media by storm with their photos painting the town red. However looks like, the diva has found love once again and this time not in any actor but in her gym trainer Aleksandar Alex Ilic.

From past some time, the duo has been making public appearances and are rumoured to be dating each other. Alex is from Serbia and is reportedly actress’ close friend. It is being also said that Disha, and Alex shared a flat with others in 2015.

While Disha Patani is yet to break her silence on her dating rumours with Aleksandar Alex Ilic, the latter has recently reacted to the same. In the same interview, the fitness trainer has even opened up about Disha’s alleged breakup with Tiger Shroff.

Speaking to Bombay Times Aleksandar Alex Ilic said, “Disha has been like family to me. In this competitive field, whenever we felt low, we have been there for each other. I see how this guessing game has been going on for a few weeks. The thing is that we know the truth. I don’t understand why people need to guess about what is going on? Why can’t they just let other people live their own lives peacefully? We just laugh off these stories.”

When asked about Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff’s alleged breakup, Aleksandar Alex Ilic said, “I am no one to comment about anyone else.” Adding, “We do hang out together”.

On the work front, Disha Patani has an interesting line up of films including Yodha and Project K with Prabhas and Deepika Padukone.

