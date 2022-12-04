Disha Patani never misses an opportunity to make heads turn with her public appearances. Be it her city sightings, red carpet looks or her aesthetic Instagram feed where she often shares fiery bikini pictures, she never fails to make an impression with her bold fashion sense. The beauty stepped for dinner last night in the city donning a backless corset and flaunted her busty cleav*ge and netizens are now reacting to the same on social media and brutally trolling her for the choice of attire. Scroll below to take a look at her pictures.

Disha enjoys a massive fan following on social media with over 55 million followers on Instagram. She’s a fitness junkie and often shares videos of herself working out and never not giving major health goals to her fans on the photo-sharing site.

Last night, Disha Patani stepped out for dinner with a friend and was spotted wearing a rusty orange cum bronze coloured corset top which came with a plunging neckline and the actress flaunted her busty cleav*ge in the same.

Disha Patani styled her corset top with a printed georgette ruched skirt and accessorised the look with a baby pink-coloured sling bag.

Take a look at her pictures below:

https://www.instagram.com/p/Clu4u3foYYo/

Reacting to her pictures on social media, a user on Instagram commented, “What is going on with this woman always popping those silicons need of work seems very desperate”

Another user commented, “Overrated actress. She tries hard to be Korean copy.”

A third user commented, “Ye bhi Urfi ki hi behn ha 😂”

What are your thoughts on netizens’ reaction to Disha Patani’s latest fashion affair? Tell us in the space below.

