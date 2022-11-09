Disha Patani is one of the fittest Bollywood actresses and never fails to impress her fans with her workout videos and reels on Instagram. The beauty happens to be super popular on social media and enjoys a huge fan following on the photo-sharing site. Earlier today, Disha shared a picture wearing a Calvin Klein metallic tiny bikini and flaunted her washboard abs and toned midriff in the same and now netizens are reacting to it. Scroll below to take a look at some of the reactions below.

Disha has a massive fan base on social media with over 54 million followers on Instagram. She often shares dance and workout videos on the photo-sharing site giving a sneak-peak of her strict fitness regime to the fans. The Malang actress happens to be a popular face for Calvin Klein and often poses in their lingerie flaunting her curves.

Sharing the picture on Instagram, Disha Patani captioned it, “Hello, Calvin Klein! 🌸 🌸 🌸

So happy to be back to the ck family! @calvinklein”. In the picture, Disha can be seen wearing a metallic barely-there bikini bringing back the hotness and we are drooling over her perfect summer bod.

Take a look at her picture below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by disha patani (paatni) 🦋 (@dishapatani)

Reacting to Disha Patani’s picture on Instagram, a user commented, “No N*t November chl ra. Kuch to reham karo😢”Be Strong Brothers it’s November NNN👍🏻Raham Karo Na Disha Ji 🥲🥲” A third user commented, “Don’t ruin our NNN 🥺🥺🥺” A fourth user commented, “Disha be like- I am the destroyer of NNN 😂😂”

What are your thoughts on Disha Patani sharing a picture in Calvin Klein lingerie on her Instagram? Tell us in the comments below.

