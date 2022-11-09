Filmmaker David Dhawan’s son Varun Dhawan made his Bollywood debut with Student of the Year in 2012 and since then he starred in 11 consecutive box-office successful films and has become one of the highest-paid actors in the film industry.

The Bhediya actor is not only a bankable star but also one of the fittest actors in the entertainment industry. With washboard abs, a toned physique, and amazing triceps, Varun often sets major #FitnessGoals for all fitness enthusiasts. One look at his Instagram account we can conclude that he follows an intense workout routine. So what is his workout regime and diet plan? Let us dive in.

Advertisement

Varun Dhawan workout routine

View this post on Instagram A post shared by VarunDhawan (@varundvn)

Advertisement

The Coolie No.1 actor is inspired by bodybuilding gods like Sylvester Stallone and Arnold Schwarzenegger. Renowned Fitness Coach and Pilates trainer, Namrata Purohit, had shared insights about his diet and fitness secrets. Speaking to NDTV Food, she said, “Varun works out for about one and a half hours, four to six times a week depending on his schedule. He does a mix of pilates and weight training, and works on strengthening his body as well as on agility, flexibility, balance, and stability.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by VarunDhawan (@varundvn)

Varun Dhawan usually starts his workout with warm-up exercises and then moves on to cardio and heavy-weight training. It is worth pointing out that he refrains from using a body double on the set and enjoys doing stunts himself for action scenes. He has been training with Namrata to increase his flexibility.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by VarunDhawan (@varundvn)

Namrata added, “Pilates has made Varun more flexible, and lean, and has improved his balance. He is also better able to cope with injuries and is being able to prevent them. Since he loves dancing, pilates has also helped his movements become more fluid and he’s gotten a lot stronger.” Varun Dhawan also loves cycling and said, “it’s the best way to get where you want.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by VarunDhawan (@varundvn)

Celebrity fitness trainer Prashant Sawant, who is well known for training Shah Rukh Khan, had trained Varun as well for Judwaa 2 for a new training program called the Body Shred Program. Sawant said, “He basically does two forms of training i.e. weight training and pilates. However, each routine is different and every workout challenges him differently.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by VarunDhawan (@varundvn)



Varun Dhawan’s Diet Plan

View this post on Instagram A post shared by VarunDhawan (@varundvn)

The Student of the Year actor often shares pictures on social media devouring pizza, cheesecake, and even a chocolate milkshake on his cheat day. However, on other days, he equally enjoys eating clean and leading a healthy lifestyle on the whole.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by VarunDhawan (@varundvn)

Varun Dhawan’s breakfast typically includes omelette, oatmeal, and a whole-wheat grain sandwich. During lunch, the actor eats brown rice, three chapatis, broccoli, and baked chicken. When he feels a snack attack coming his way, he eats lotus seeds, papaya, and banana or drinks a protein smoothie. However, he prefers a light dinner with plenty of mixed greens and grilled fish.

For more updates on celebrity Health & Fitness, tune into Koimoi.

Must Read: Kapil Sharma’s Uphill Battle Of Weight Lose Transformation Decoded! From 4 AM Intense Workout Sesh To This Diet Plan, Here’s What All He Did

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram