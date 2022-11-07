Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan made his acting debut with Student of the Year in 2012 and went on to give several blockbuster films. Now he is gearing up for his latest release Bhediya, which is directed by Amar Kaushik and produced by Dinesh Vijan.

Varun, who was last seen in the family drama Jugjugg Jeeyo, is all set to appear in a never seen before avatar of a werewolf and is quite excited about playing it on-screen. As the promotional activity is in full swing, the actor recently opened up about the comparison of Hindi and South films.

During a conversation at the India Today conclave, Varun Dhawan admitted that Hindi films are facing a difficult time as South films are becoming blockbusters. He said, “I know it sounds really easy right now because the Hindi films are getting their a**es kicked right now. So maybe it’s a great time and easy answer for me to say that. I have always wanted to do films in Telugu, Tamil and Bhediya is going to release in Telugu and Tamil as well. It’s a great time for all filmmakers, technicians, and actors, everyone to come together.”

The 35-year-old actor also said that instead of seeing it as Bollywood vs South films, we should celebrate the fact that Indian films are doing wonders across the world comparing the same to India’s campaign at the ongoing T20 World Cup.

“Indian films are doing really well. When Team India plays, right now they are playing for the World Cup, everyone’s an Indian playing over there, whether he is from South or North of India. If Kantara is doing really well or KGF 2 or Vikram, we should seek inspiration from these films and try and work with each other. It’s the best thing for Indian films to grow right now,” Varun Dhawan said.

