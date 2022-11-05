Varun Dhawan – who made his big Bollywood debut in 2012 as Rohan Nanda in Student of the Year, is all set for the release of his next Bediya. The ‘Badlapur’ actor at a recent event in Mumbai revealed that he has a medical condition called Vestibular Hypofunction At the event, the actor described how his health had gotten worse after he had overexerted himself post the pandemic and during the production of his last release JugJugg Jeeyo.

So what exactly is the ailment Varun is suffering from? Is it life-threatening? How is it caused and what are its effects? Read on to know all about the actor’s condition below.

Advertisement

Advertisement

So what is Vestibular Hypofunction? As per NHS Lanarkshire (nhslanarkshire.scot.nhs.uk), the condition Varun Dhawan suffered post-filming JugJugg Jeeyo happens when the inner ear part of your balance system is not working properly. The Vestibular system sits in your inner ear and works with your eyes and muscles to keep you balanced. When this fluid-filled semicircular channel is not working properly it sends error messages to the brain resulting in one experiencing a feeling of dizziness. A peripheral or central vestibular system that is partially or completely dysfunctional is known as having vestibular hypofunction.

The reasons for vestibular hypofunction might be genetic, neurodegenerative, toxic, viral, or traumatic. This condition Varun Dhawan was diagnosed with can just affect one side of the head – unilateral hypofunction, or both sides. The illness affects daily life and functioning in a variety of direct and indirect ways.

Some of the most common side effects of vestibular hypofunction include oscillopsia, chronic vertigo-free dizziness, and issues with balance, walking, and driving. Patients suffering from this condition may not be able to read signs when moving, may experience more falls, have trouble walking at night or on uneven terrain and more. It also affects higher cognitive functions, affecting spatial memory, learning, and wayfinding.

At the recently held India Today Conclave, Varun Dhawan spoke about suffering from vestibular hypofunction saying, “I see people working even harder (post the pandemic)! In fact, I started pushing so much harder with my film JugJugg Jeeyo, it felt like I was running for an election.” He added, “Recently, I just shut down. I didn’t know what had happened to me. I had this thing called vestibular hypofunction, basically your balance goes off. But I just pushed myself so hard. We are just running in this race, nobody is asking why.”

Take care, Varun Dhawan. Team Koimoi wishes you a speedy recovery.

Must Read: Bhediya Trailer’s VFX Gets Compared To Prabhas’ Adipurush As Netizens Hail The Varun Dhawan Starrer Saying “It’s Better”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram