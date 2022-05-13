Kiara Advani and Varun Dhawan are currently busy promoting their upcoming film ‘Jug Jugg Jeeyo’. Directed by Raj Mehta, the film also stars Anil Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor in pivotal roles. Earlier today, Kiara was spotted at the film’s event and got trolled for doing a ‘hand sign’ and netizens compared her to Alia Bhatt and Kangana Ranaut. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Kiara and Varun looked good as usual and complemented each other with matching attires. Viral Bhayani shared their video on his official Instagram handle and netizens were quick to react to this adorable on-screen jodi.

Now both Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani enjoy a massive fan following on social media with Varun over 41 million followers on Instagram and Kiara over 22 million followers on the photo-sharing site. The two will now be seen together in Jug Jugg Jeeyo.

Take a look at their video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Did y’all notice Kiara’s hand sign in the video? She’s a cutie.

Now, as soon as the video was shared, netizens started reacting to it and a user commented, “So how Alia did namaste in gangubai, these guys want to do something. 😂” Another user commented, “so how kangana did victory sign for thalaivii promotions , alia also wanted to do something like that and thus did namaste and now jug jug jeeyo wants to do the same way a trendy look so they qre doing this” A third user commented, “guess they are all doing this now.”

What are your thoughts on Kiara Advani getting trolled for doing a hand sign while posing for the paps? Tell us in the comments below.

