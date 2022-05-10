Mondays can be quite gruesome and looks like its effect is not just limited to us as even the cabinet ministers of our country seem slightly agitated with it. The Union Minister for Women & Child Development, Smriti Irani recently expressed her thoughts on the subject with a hilarious Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah meme and fans were quick to make the post go viral within minutes. Most people lauded her sense of humour and liked the pop culture Jethalal reference she added with it.

For the unversed, Taarak Mehta is a popular Indian show which has maintained a place in the TRP charts for years now. The show narrates the story of Gokuldham society where a bunch of people from different backgrounds live together in harmony and overcome various tricky yet hilarious situations together. The sitcom even inculcates a few real life incidents like the soaring prices of lemons was recently discussed on the show.

In a recent turn of events, Union Minister Smriti Irani shared a meme on Instagram and it is now going viral across different platforms. In the short clip, she has mentioned how desperately people crave for the next weekend to arrive even though the last weekend has just passed. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fame Jethalal’s famous dialogue ‘phone utha’ can be seen playing while the short tagline on the top says, “When an overworked Monday calls the next Sunday”.

In a part of the Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah clip, Jethalal can even be seen yelling at the phone, all annoyed as the person he was calling wasn’t picking up. In the caption for the post, Smriti Irani wrote, “Enough said 😪”. Have a look.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Smriti Irani (@smritiiraniofficial)

What do you think about this famous Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah reference in Smriti Irani’s post?

