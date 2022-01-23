Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar has been making headlines for the past few days ever since she was admitted to a hospital after she was diagnosed with COVID-19 and pneumonia. Now as the singer’s health condition is improving, actress-turned union minister Smriti Irani urges everyone to refrain from her health speculations.

Recently rumours of the veteran singer’s deteriorating health and her demise were doing the rounds. The rumours are now put to rest after the Legendary singer’s team issued a statement urging people to not believe in the false news regarding the veteran singer.

Lata Mangeshkar’s Twitter handle tweeted, “Heartfelt request for the disturbing speculation to stop. Update from Dr Pratit Samdani, Breach Candy Hospital. Lata Didi is showing positive signs of improvement from earlier and is under treatment in the ICU. We look forward and pray for her speedy healing and homecoming.”

Take a look:

Heartfelt request for the disturbing speculation to stop. Update from Dr Pratit Samdani, Breach Candy Hospital. Lata Didi is showing positive signs of improvement from earlier and is under treatment in the ICU. We look forward and pray for her speedy healing and homecoming. — Lata Mangeshkar (@mangeshkarlata) January 22, 2022

Echoing the same request, Smriti Irani took to Twitter and asked everyone to avoid falling for speculations about the veteran singer’s health and pray for her recovery. She wrote, “Request from Lata Didi’s family to not spread rumours. She is responding well to treatment and god willing will return home soon. Let us avoid speculation & continue to pray for Lata Didi’s speedy recovery and wellbeing.”

The union minister also shared a picture of Dr Pratit Samdani’s statement that read, “Singer Lata Mangeshkar is still in the ICU ward but there has been a slight improvement in her health today. She has been under medical staff’s close observation.”

Request from Lata Didi’s family to not spread rumours. She is responding well to treatment and god willing will return home soon. Let us avoid speculation & continue to pray for Lata Didi’s speedy recovery and wellbeing. pic.twitter.com/1HQlULjV8j — Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) January 22, 2022

