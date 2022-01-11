The current Covid-19 case is hitting Bollywood left, right and centre. After stars like Kareena Kapoor Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Swara Bhasker and more, now veteran singer Lata Mangeshkar has also tested positive for the virus.

As per a recent report, the legendary singer has been hospitalized owing to the same. Read on to know what the Nightingale of India’s niece, Rachna has to say about her health.

As per recent media reports, Lata Mangeshkar has been admitted to the ICU of Mumbai’s Breach Candy hospital after she tested positive for COVID-19. Her niece, Rachna, confirmed the same and informed ANI that the veteran singer has mild symptoms.

Shedding light on Lata Mangeshkar’s health, Rachna said, “She is doing fine; has been kept in ICU only for precautionary reasons considering her age. Please respect our privacy and keep Didi in your prayers.”

The ace singer, who celebrated her 92nd birthday in September 2021, was admitted to the hospital in November 2019 after she complained of breathing problems. At that time, the singer’s younger sister, Usha reportedly said the singer had a viral infection.

Lata Mangeshkar has recorded songs for over 1,000 Hindi films in several languages. The Nightingale of India has been bestowed with several awards, including three National Film Awards, the Dadasaheb Phalke Award and the Bharat Ratna, among moe.

Last month, the veteran singer took to Twitter to commemorate 80 years of her debut on radio. Celebrating it, she tweeted in Hindi, “On 16 December 1941, I sang two songs for the first time in the studio for radio after seeking the blessings of my parents. It has been 80 years today. In these 80 years, I have got immense love and blessings from the people. I believe that I will always keep getting your love and blessings.”

We wish Lata Mangeshkar a speedy recovery.

