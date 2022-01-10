Alia Bhatt is one of the most talented and successful actresses of B-town at the moment. And not just that, the actress often makes headlines for her city sightings and cute PDA moments with boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor. Today, we are going to decode Alia’s whopping fees for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi which releases this year and it’ll leave your jaws dropped on the floors. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Gangubai is a biographical drama based on the real-life of ‘The mafia queen of Mumbai.’ Alia will be seen in a never before avatar and the trailer stunned her fans and friends across the globe.

According to a report by Siasat.com, Alia Bhatt is charging a whopping amount for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi. Any guesses? Well, it’s Rs 20 crores. Yes, that’s a huge amount that will leave your jaws dropped but well, it didn’t come as a surprise to us.

Alia Bhatt is one of the most bankable stars right now and her enormous fees for Gangubai didn’t surprise us at all.

Because of the ongoing global pandemic, the release date of the film was shifted last week and will now be released next month on February 18th, 2022.

Reportedly, Ajay Devgn has a cameo in the film and fans are really excited to see Alia working with the megastar after RRR. Besides, Gangubai Kathiawadi, the two will also be seen in SS Rajamouli’s upcoming film together which was supposed to be released in the first week of January but got postponed due to the rise in the COVID-19 cases.

What are your thoughts on Alia Bhatt’s massive fees for Gangubai? Tell us in the comments below.

