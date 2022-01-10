Karan Johar’s Kal Ho Na Ho holds a special place in everyone’s heart as every generation can relate to the kind of love story the movie featured. From heartbreaks to patch-ups, the story explores it all. However, before KJo came up with the story of the Shah Rukh Khan starrer, can you imagine, the filmmaker had approached Anurag Kashyap to write the script? Scroll down to know everything.

Advertisement

The 2003 blockbuster was directed by Nikhil Advani, and it also featured, Saif Ali Khan, Preity Zinta, Jaya Bachchan, Sushma Seth, Reema Lagoo, Lillete Dubey, Delnaaz Irani and many more actors in the pivotal roles. The romantic movie went to become one of the highest-grossing films of the year and even won two National Film Awards.

Advertisement

Post the success of Ram Gopal Varma’s directorial Satya in 1998, Anurag Kashyap became a huge name in the industry and every filmmaker/producer wanted him to write a script for them. Among them was Karan Johar, who had approached the Gangs of Wasseypur maker to write the script of Kal Ho No Ho.

In a 2007 interview with Mumbai Mirror, Anurag Kashyap told, “I too got the big offers after Satya. Karan Johar asked me to script Kal Ho Na Ho; I was asked to write Tere Naam, Jism. I refused. I refused Kal Ho Na Ho because Karan is the king of romance and I’m a realist. I didn’t want to have problems after taking up a project. It wasn’t personal, but Karan didn’t take my refusal too well.”

After Kashyap’s refusal, KJo himself ended up writing the script for Shah Rukh Khan, Saif Ali Khan and Preity Zinta starrer and the film went on to become a massive success.

Several years later Karan Johar starred in Anurag Kashyap directorial Bombay Velvet also starring Ranbir Kapoor and Anushka Sharma in the lead role along with an anthology movie Bombay Talkies.

Must Read: Gehraiyaan: Siddhant Chaturvedi Synchronises His Old Dance Video With The Highly Anticipated Track

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube