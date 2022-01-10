Actor Siddhant Chaturvedi, who is awaiting the release of his upcoming film ‘Gehraiyaan’, recently shared a video on his social media where he can be seen matching his steps to the tune of the film‘s title track.

Sharing an old video of him from his camera roll, where he is performing the contemporary dance routine, the actor managed to synchronise his steps with the highly anticipated track through clever editing.

Siddhant Chaturvedi wrote in the caption, “Synced #Gehraiyaan to an old dance video of mine… well surprisingly this song goes with almost everything! Thank you @oaffmusic & @luceamma for this beautiful track!”

Siddhant Chaturvedi can be seen sporting a sleek outfit consisting of a yellow shirt, shorts, shoes, and a pair of shades.

Backed by Karan Johar’s Dharma productions with Amazon Prime Video, the movie is a relationship drama. To announce the new release date and also mark Deepika’s birthday, the makers shared four character posters and 2 ensemble ones.

‘Gehraiyaan’, directed by Shakun Batra, the film stars Siddhant Chaturvedi, Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday and Dhairya Karwa. While there is love and longing, infidelity also lurks. The movie to have its World Premiere exclusively on Amazon Prime Video on February 11, 2022 in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide.

