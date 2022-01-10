Bollywood actor Salman Khan has proven time and again that he is an exceptional actor especially when the script is promising. Fans got to see an example of this when he delivered one his best performances in the 2015 blockbuster Bajrangi Bhaijaan. As the actor gears up for the film’s sequel, director Kabir Khan opened up on the upcoming project and also shed some light on how his career took off after collaborating with Salman.

For the unversed, Bajrangi Bhaijaan hit the theatres in the year 2015 and was a massive hit amongst the audience for its beautiful storyline and screenplay. The plot of this film revolved around a young man named Pawan, who crosses the India-Pakistan border to drop a young lost girl home. The movie was directed by Kabir Khan and also featured actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui in an important role.

In a recent interaction with Mid-Day, director Kabir Khan opened up about the upcoming sequel of Bajrangi Bhaijaan and spoke about how its announcement was made on Salman Khan’s birthday. “Salman doesn’t follow (protocols) of formal announcements. He talks from his heart”, he said.

Kabir Khan further spoke about the title of the film and indicated that it was coined by Salman Khan himself. “Pawan Putra Bhaijaan is what Salman is calling it. It is definitely being written, He mentioned that it is happening because he is excited. I have not read the script, but Vijendra sir will (always) write something exciting. The idea of [creating] a sequel never excites me. I will never make a sequel to my film only because (the original) was successful. If [I find] a great story, I will be happy to make one.”

Kabir Khan also mentioned how Bajrangi Bhaijaan changed his life for good and said, “We had a lovely association. Had it not been for that collaboration with Salman, my career and position in this industry would not be what it is. But everything does boil down to the script. We’ll see what happens.”

