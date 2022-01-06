83 has underperformed a big way in its theatrical run, disappointing exhibitors and box office enthusiasts who were expecting a big blast at ticket windows. Now, it seems that the film is also affecting Ranveer Singh’s upcoming projects, and below is all you need to know.

For the unversed, 83 marked the first-ever collaboration of Ranveer Singh, producer Sajid Nadiadwala, and director Kabir Khan. The film based on team India’s journey in the 1983 world cup, is said to be one of the most expensive films in Bollywood. So expectedly, there were too many hopes on this film. However, it all came crashing down when actual numbers came in.

While reports had it that Ranveer is taking a pay cut to bear 83’s losses, it seems that the actor is feeling the heat for his upcoming film. Reportedly, the actor was set for another film with Kabir Khan and Sajid Nadiadwala, but now, after the low collections of the latest sports drama, the film has been put on a back-burner.

Speaking of 83’s Indian collections, the film has done a business of 94.80 crores, as per the last official update. The numbers are decent, but it’s the film’s humongous budget that has spoilt all the party.

Meanwhile, recently while talking to ETimes, Ranveer Singh opened up about his upcoming projects and how he has been preparing for them. He confirmed that he is in talks for five biopic Bollywood films and three of these stories are based on the lives of sportspersons.

“I guess we should rather wait and give this time, those 5 biopics are all in different stages of development and hopefully one of them will develop into an extraordinary script and you will hear an official announcement soon”, Ranveer had said.

