Filmmaker Kabir Khan feels lucky to have been the vehicle for a story like ’83’ to reach out to the masses. In his opinion, every story has a destiny and he feels glad that he could be a part of such an inspirational story.

Describing the emotional bouquet of Ranveer Singh satrrer, ’83’, the director said, “A story has to be a human story narrated in the most entertaining and engaging way. ’83’ had all that in itself.”

Kabir Khan added, “At the end of the day it is an unbelievable story of human triumph. Of course, the backdrop is cricket and the 1983 World Cup, which is larger than life. But if you look at it, it’s a very intimate story of a bunch of boys.”

Kabir Khan explains, “It’s a story of an underdog team that landed up in London when nobody really believed in them. Every newspaper in London was saying that the Indian team should not even be invited because they would bring down the level of game. It’s such a dramatic and emotional story that the moment I read the first material at the time when we were considering making it, I was hooked from the start.”

“I feel privileged to have narrated the story because I have said earlier that sometimes filmmakers don’t choose a story, rather a story chooses a filmmaker. I’m so glad, ’83’ has chosen me as a medium to reach out to the people”, Kabir Khan concludes.

