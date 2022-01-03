We are standing at the beginning of the year 2022, looking forward to new chapters and better learnings. Just like us, our Bollywood stars are excited too. Rhea Chakraborty too took to her social media, today and shared her thoughts through a sweet note to self.

In the caption, she wrote, “You are your own best support , once you find yourself , you are #winning 💕#rhenew #loveyourself #happynewyear Shot by the incredible – @dieppj ✨”

In the video, Rhea Chakraborty is seen talking to herself as she says, “Dear me, thank you for being me, thank you for being kind, resilient and patient. I’m so proud of the woman you have become, and I’m here for you always. Chin up babygirl, you got this. Happy New year. Yours truly, your inner self”

Check out the video below:

Meanwhile, this isn’t the first time that Rhea Chakraborty opened up about her struggles. She previously shared a post where she mentioned how she’s still learning to stand up all over again.

“You see me smiling and laughing, it’s not been easy to get here. A year full of healing, a year full of pain. But here I am, smiling and looking at you 2021-because indeed what doesn’t break you makes you stronger..! Have a wonderful New Year’s Eve with your loved ones, may 2022 be kind to all of us. Love and light,” Rhea had shared.

