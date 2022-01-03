Bollywood beauty Mouni Roy is making a lot of noise regarding her rumoured marriage. It is said that the actress will tie the knot with her long-time boyfriend Suraj Nambiar this month. Ahead of the nuptials, the actress has been spending some quality time in Goa. Scroll below for all the details!

Advertisement

For the unversed, Mouni has been in Goa with her girlfriends, Aashka Goradia, Rohini Iyer and others for quite some time now. It is unknown whether she is there for a bachelorette or it is just a casual outing with the girls. The actress has been posting pictures and giving updates to her fans regularly.

Advertisement

In the latest post, Mouni Roy could be seen donning an animal print bikini at the beach. She completes her look with a sarong that has the same print. One could fall in love with her hourglass figure which would leave most women jealous!

“Beach day,” Roy captioned her post which was clicked by BFF Aashka Goradia.

Many celebrity friends including Asha Negi, Sonal Chauhan, Surbhi Jyoti, Aamna Sharif amongst others took to the comment section to praise the beauty.

But it was the hilarious netizens’ reaction in the comment section that grabbed eyeballs.

“Uff,” a user wrote.

“Your beauty has no limits mam,” another wrote.

A user commented, “Ufff yaar kya mast garam figure hai”

“Ufff yaar Damn mast garam figure aur legs hai,” another wrote.

A commented read, “Ladki ho to aisi na to na ho”

Check out the viral post shared by Mouni Roy below:

We love the look pulled off by Mouni Roy by the beach. How about you?

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Fashion related updates!

Must Read: 83 Box Office Day 10 (Early Trends): Jumps Again On 2nd Sunday, Crosses 90 Crore Mark

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube