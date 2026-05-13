Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar are among the most talked-about celebrity couples today. Ever since they got married in January 2022, fans have been curious about their careers, luxurious lifestyle, and growing wealth. They have shared their special moments with fans online, from glamorous red-carpet appearances to vacation photos.

Even after 4 years of marriage, the couple manages to stay in the spotlight and in the hearts of their lovely fans. Not to mention that their joint net worth and success in two completely different industries have also become a major topic of discussion online. They have become the power couple that everyone admires and envies.

Mouni Roy & Suraj Nambiar’s Combined Net Worth In 2026

In 2026, Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar are estimated to have a combined net worth of several million dollars.

Even though they have made their money in two very different industries, as one worked in entertainment while the other achieved success in business, both of them are successful and enjoying their life of riches together.

According to Bollywoodshaadis, Mouni earns from acting, endorsements, social media promotions, and event appearances, and has a net worth of Rs. 40-41 crore. Suraj has made his career in finance and investment-related businesses over the years and has a net worth of Rs 50 to 60 crore. Together, they have built a financially strong partnership with a net worth of Rs 90-100 crore.

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Mouni Roy’s Acting Career & Income

Mouni Roy made her acting debut with Ekta Kapoor‘s Kyunki Saas Bhi Bahu Thi (2007), which was a hit show back then. She had a breakthrough in another of Kapoor’s television dramas, Naagin seasons 1 and 2, playing the character of Shivanya. Naagin further boosted her immense popularity among viewers.

Not so soon after, she starred in the film Brahmāstra: Part One – Shiva, which brought her to an even wider audience. Her taking on roles in movies was one of her best career choices, opening her to fame and further opportunities.

Apart from films and television, Mouni also works with several fashion and beauty brands, including Lakme, Sudathi, and more. She is also very active on social media with millions of followers on Instagram.

She reportedly charges between Rs 50 lakh and Rs 1 crore per film or special appearance. She received around Rs 3 crore for her role in Brahmāstra and has earned roughly Rs 45-50 lakh for special dance numbers, as per News18.

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Suraj Nambiar’s Career In Business & Finance

Unlike Mouni, Suraj Nambiar comes from the corporate world. He is known for his work in investment banking and business ventures. He is a Dubai-based Indian businessman who began his career with a 4-month internship at Ashoka India, then moved into engineering and business development roles at Invicus.

Suraj has now been working in Dubai for years and has built a stable career in finance. Despite staying away from the entertainment industry, his professional success plays a significant role in the couple’s wealth, and he prefers to maintain a low profile to avoid any stir.

Mouni Roy & Surah Nambiar’s Luxury Lifestyle & Assets

The couple often shares pictures from vacations, celebrations, and special events. Their social media posts regularly attract attention from fans.

Mouni Roy loves to enjoy luxury and owns two premium properties in Mumbai, in addition to real estate. She also loves automobiles and is the owner of a massive car collection, including a Mercedes GLS 350 D worth at least Rs. 1 crore and a Mercedes-Benz E-Class, i.e., worth Rs 67 Lakh.

Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar have built quite successful careers together while being in completely different fields.

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