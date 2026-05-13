Avinash Tiwary VS Triptii Dimri Net Worth 2026: Spirit Actress Owns 200% Higher Assets Than Her Laila Majnu Co-Star

Avinash Tiwary and Triptii Dimri have come a long way in Hindi Cinema. In 2018, they were the star-crossed lovers who broke our hearts with Laila Majnu. Today, they are breaking the internet and the moneymeter with their success and growth. While both Avinash Tiwary and Triptii Dimri have cemented their positions as powerhouse performers, their financial trajectories have taken huge jumps!

Triptii is gearing up for Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Spirit opposite Prabhas, and she currently enjoys a massive National Crush status on her net worth! Her journey is the stuff Bollywood dreams are made of. Meanwhile, Avinash Tiwary is the director’s actor, choosing gritty, high-performance roles over mass spectacles.

Triptii Dimri VS Avinash Tiwary On Moneymeter

.Starting with a modest paycheck for her debut lead role, Triptii Dimri has solidified her position on the moneymeter. In fact, she owns 200% higher assets than her Laila Majnu co-star Avinash Tiwary. However, her rise at the moneymeter is largely fueled by her blockbuster presence in Animal!

The actress was reportedly paid 20 lakh as her fee in Laila Majnu, which has jumped 300 times in O Romeo. Her paycheck for Laila Majnu was around 6 crore! Meanwhile, Avinash Tiwary was paid between 20 and 50 lakh as per reports for Laila Majnu. For O Romeo, the actor’s paycheck was 7 crore!

Triptii Dimri VS Avinash Tiwary Net Worth 2026

The Spirit actress currently enjoys a net worth of 28 – 30 crore, while Avinash Tiwary enjoys a net worth of 9 – 10 crore as per WION. Clearly, both are building fortunes for themselves. While Avinash is earning a higher paycheck per film, Triptii Dimri is winning with her brand deals and endorsements, allowing her an edge over Avinash when it comes to their total assets.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Triptii Dimri (@tripti_dimri)

However, both actors represent the New Age Bollywood success story, proving that talent from outside the industry can eventually build eight-figure empires!

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