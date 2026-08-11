Timothée Chalamet vs Tom Holland Box Office: Can Dune 3 Outgross Holland’s Massive 2026 Worldwide Haul With One Film? ( Photo Credit – YouTube; Instagram )

Timothée Chalamet and Tom Holland are two of the most popular and bankable stars of their generation. It is a big year for both actors: while Holland has already delivered two major global blockbusters this year, Chalamet is gearing up for the highly anticipated Dune 3. With just one release on Chalamet’s slate in 2026, the big question is whether he can pull off the seemingly impossible and surpass Holland’s enormous worldwide total with a single theatrical release? Scroll below for the deets.

Tom Holland Has Already Built A Massive Lead

Holland is part of two of the most anticipated films of this year, The Odyssey and Spider-Man: Brand New Day. It has the combined power of the two giants behind the 2026 worldwide tally. They have both emerged as major theatrical performers and continue to perform extremely well at the box office. But just how big is the gap going to be based on the current numbers?

How much would Timothée Chalamet’s Dune 3 need to dethrone Tom Holland? Let’s break down the numbers

For the unversed, The Odyssey has now completed four weekends at the box office, while Spider-Man: Brand New Day has wrapped up its second weekend in cinemas. Based on the latest numbers from Box Office Mojo, The Odyssey’s running global total is $1.1 billion, and Spider-Man: Brand New Day’s is $1.6 billion. The combined worldwide box office from the two biggies has already reached a staggering $2.7 billion, giving Holland a massive lead in the 2026 box office race.

Therefore, Timothée Chalamet’s film has a huge target to cross, even though Dune 3 is a big movie and an anticipated release of 2026. If things go well, Dune 3 will beat at least one of Tom Holland’s movies, probably The Odyssey, but that too is a long shot, as Dune 3 will clash against Avengers: Endgame. To put it bluntly, Timothée Chalamet is not coming out ahead of Tom Holland at the worldwide box office by this year’s end.

Tom Holland is on track to become the third-highest-grossing actor in Hollywood, behind Zoe Saldana and Scarlett Johansson, at such a young age. Tom Holland starrer The Odyssey and Spider-Man: Brand New Day are running successfully in theaters. Meanwhile, Dune 3 will hit the screens on December 18.

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