Zoe Saldaña has dethroned Scarlett Johansson as the top-grossing star at the worldwide box office. It has been possible because of Avatar: Fire and Ash’s strong performance at the box office. She is the only actress to star in three all-time top-grossing films, namely Avatar, Avengers: Endgame, and Avatar: The Way of Water. Keep scrolling for the deets.

Record-breaking box office films

She is the first actress to star in four films that have earned over $2 billion worldwide, with Avengers: Infinity War being the fourth on the list, alongside the previous three big hits. Besides the Avatar and MCU films, she has also been part of the Star Trek trilogy, which has collectively grossed over $1 billion worldwide.

Zoe Saldaña beats Scarlett Johansson as the top-grossing star with Avatar: Fire and Ash’s help

Last Year, Scarlett Johansson surpassed Samuel L Jackson with the help of Jurassic World: Rebirth as the top-grossing star. This year, Zoe Saldaña has dethroned her from the top spot owing to Avatar: Fire and Ash’s collection [via Variety]. Her career total global box office collection has reached $15.46 billion. Scarlett Johansson’s box office collection stands at $15.40 billion. Scarlett surpassed Samuel L Jackson’s $14.61 billion box office total to achieve that feat.

Check out the top ten highest-grossing stars in leading roles to date:

Zoe Saldaña ($15.46 billion) Scarlett Johansson ($15.40 billion) Samuel L. Jackson ($14.61 billion) Robert Downey Jr ($14.31 billion) Chris Pratt ($14.12 billion) Tom Cruise ($12.66 billion) Chris Hemsworth ($12.18 billion) Vin Diesel ($12.04 billion) Chris Evans ($11.48 billion) Dwayne Johnson ($11.46 billion)

Top 5 highest-grossing films of Zoe Saldaña

Avatar – $2.9 billion Avengers: Endgame – $2.79 billion Avatar: The Way of Water – $2.3 billion Avengers: Infinity War – $2.05 billion Avatar: Fire and Ash – $1.23 billion

Avatar: Fire and Ash is tracking to earn between $1.5 billion and $1.7 billion in its theatrical run at the worldwide box office. Zoe Saldaña starrer Avatar 3 was released on December 19.

