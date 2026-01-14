Avatar: Fire and Ash by James Cameron has been losing its charm at the box office after several weeks. Although it remains at the top spot in North America in all respects, in some regions, it faces competition from local films, including those from Korea. Avatar 3 is on track to hit a key mark at the Korean box office and might even catch up to Zootopia 2’s collection in the region. Keep scrolling for the deets.

Avatar 3 has entered the all-time top 30 highest-grossing films list at the worldwide box office. In China, it is facing steep competition from Zootopia 2, as the Disney animation continues to rule at #1. The sci-fi flick is one of the top-grossing Hollywood films of 2025 at the domestic and worldwide box office. However, it is trailing considerably behind its predecessors in the dailies. The gap keeps increasing every day.

Avatar: Fire and Ash set to cross $50 million at the Korean box office

According to Variety‘s report based on the data from KOBIS, the tracking service operated by the Korean Film Council, Avatar: Fire and Ash collected $2.6 million over the weekend from 316,262 admissions. Avatar 3 has now amassed $48.1 million from 6,079,644 admissions since its release. James Cameron’s film is around $2 million away from hitting the $50 million mark at the box office in Korea.

Comparison with Zootopia 2’s collection in Korea

Zootopia 2 has collected $887k over the weekend from 133,639 admissions, bringing its collection to $54.8 million. It was released in November 2025, and the admissions have reached over 8.3 million. Avatar 3 is around $7 million away from outgrossing the Disney animation, and that is not a huge gap. Avatar 3 still has a shot of catching up to the Zootopia sequel.

More about Avatar: Fire and Ash

Avatar: Fire and Ash has collected over $888.3 million at the overseas box office, including the collection from the Korean box office. The worldwide total of the James Cameron-helmed Avatar 3 is $1.23 billion. It was made on a reported budget of over $400 million and has thus achieved its break-even target. Avatar: Fire and Ash was released on December 19.

