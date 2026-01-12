James Cameron keeps extending his record-driven career, with the momentum rising further after the release of Avatar: Fire and Ash on December 19. His name already sits alone in cinema history as the only filmmaker with four billion-dollar films, powered by Titanic and the Avatar saga that includes Avatar, Avatar: The Way of Water, and the latest Fire and Ash. Each release has extended his dominance, and the latest film continues to push his legacy forward in measurable ways.

Avatar: Fire and Ash Breaks Major IMAX Milestones

Avatar: Fire and Ash has reinforced the franchise’s power by becoming the 8th film in history to cross $150 million through IMAX theatres alone. The film has reached a $159 million global IMAX total this weekend. From that figure, $48.5 million has come from the domestic US market, while a strong $110.5 million has arrived from overseas territories, underlining its broad global appeal.

In just under a month, the film has also moved past Avengers: Infinity War with its $143.6 million IMAX total and Dune: Part Two at $150 million. With those milestones cleared, Avatar: Fire and Ash now stands as the 7th highest-grossing IMAX release of all time, a position achieved at a steady pace.

#JamesCameron keeps showing IMAX supremacy as #AvatarFireAndAsh becomes just 8th film in history to cross 150M in IMAX theatres alone, reaching 159M Global cume this weekend in IMAX screenings (48.5M at US #BoxOffice & 110.5M overseas). In just 26 days, it beats #InfinityWar’s… pic.twitter.com/MMboGrR8IX — Luiz Fernando (@Luiz_Fernando_J) January 11, 2026

Avatar: Fire and Ash’s Eyeing Entry Into The Top Five IMAX Grossers

Avatar: Fire and Ash higher ranks remain within reach, with Ne Zha 2 holding $167 million and Christopher Nolan’s Oscar-winning Oppenheimer sitting at $184 million in IMAX earnings. Surpassing these figures would place Avatar: Fire and Ash inside the all-time top five IMAX performers, a target that appears achievable in the near term.

Top 5 IMAX Grossers (Worldwide)

Avatar – $268 million Avatar: The Way of Water – $215 million Star Wars: The Force Awakens – $207 million Avengers: Endgame – $207 million Oppenheimer – $184 million

Avatar: Fire and Ash Box Office Performance So Far

The box office strength has stayed consistent since release, with the film leading US daily charts and showing similar control overseas. The global total now stands at $1.2 billion, including $342.9 billion from the domestic market (till January 11, 2026, as per Box Office Mojo) and an overseas contribution of $888 million (as last reported), reflecting its reach across regions.

Avatar: Fire and Ash Box Office Summary

Domestic – $342.9 Million

International – $888 Million

Worldwide – $1.2 Billion

Industry tracking suggests the film is heading toward a worldwide finish of around $1.6 billion, a figure that would further cement James Cameron’s unmatched record at the highest level of global cinema.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates and stories!

Must Read: Avatar: Fire And Ash North America Box Office Day 24: Beats Wicked: For Good To Rank 6th Among 2025 Releases!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News