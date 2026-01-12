Timothee Chalamet’s Marty Supreme is gradually building momentum in international markets after an impressive run in the US. The A24-backed sports biopic about American table tennis player Marty Reisman has emerged as a strong contender for the upcoming Oscars. Besides, the awards season buzz has created a steady domestic base, and overseas numbers are beginning to follow, adding new layers to the film’s success.

Marty Supreme Third Weekend Overseas Box Office Performance

In its third weekend abroad, Marty Supreme opened in two more overseas markets and earned $3.1 million, showing a minimal 24.4% drop from the previous weekend. The total international collection now stands at $14 million across just over seven markets (as per Luiz Fernando), including the United Kingdom, Norway, Croatia, Slovenia, South Africa, and Nigeria. Several major territories are yet to release the film over the next two months, promising more growth.

The worldwide box office for Marty Supreme has reached approximately $84 million, supported by a strong domestic haul of $70.1 million (till January 11, 2026, via Box Office Mojo). The film is now the second-highest-grossing title under the A24 banner in the US and is expected to claim the top spot among A24 releases this week.

Marty Supreme Box Office Summary

Domestic – $70.1 million

International – $14 million

Worldwide – $84.1 million

Timothee Chalamet At The Golden Globe Awards 2026

Timothee Chalamet recently made history by becoming the youngest actor to win the Golden Globe for Best Actor in a leading role. Marty Supreme has also been named one of the top ten films of 2025 by the National Board of Review and the American Film Institute.

Marty Supreme Emerges As A Marquee Success For A24

The movie’s success comes after many had questioned whether such an awards-focused project could turn profitable during its theatrical run, especially after a financially difficult year for the distributor.

However, the holiday performance changed that narrative in a decisive way. Marty Supreme has exceeded expectations and continues to show strong legs as awards season unfolds. The movie’s overseas expansion begins across several markets between January and February, adding further upside. The combined domestic strength and international potential now place the film on a clear path toward finishing in the green.

