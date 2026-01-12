Timothee Chalamet continues to deliver strong box office numbers with his latest release, Marty Supreme, bringing relief to distributor and production house A24 after the poor outcome of Dwayne Johnson’s The Smashing Machine in 2025. The R-rated sports drama, inspired by American table tennis player Marty Reisman, is playing in 2512 theaters across the United States. Despite a loss of 375 screens from last weekend, the film still ranked among the top six performers on the US weekend charts.

Timothee Chalamet’s Marty Supreme Breezes Past A24’s Civil War

After only 24 days in release, Marty Supreme has officially become the second-highest-grossing film under the A24 banner. The film has overtaken Civil War, which finished its domestic run with $68.7 million in the United States. At present, the film is holding firm momentum, driven by awards buzz and Chalamet’s widely praised performance. The domestic total now stands at $70.1 million (till January 11, 2026, via Box Office Mojo), while the worldwide gross has reached $84.1 million (as per Luiz Fernando), placing it among the studio’s most successful titles to date.

Marty Supreme Box Office Summary

Domestic – $70.1 million

International – $14 million

Worldwide – $84.1 million

Biggest Fourth Weekend Ever For A24

Marty Supreme also delivered the biggest fourth weekend ever for A24. The movie collected a strong $7.6 million in its fourth weekend, recording a drop of only 39.3% from the third weekend’s $12.5 million.

Marty Supreme On Track To Become A24’s Highest Domestic Grosser

Marty Supreme is now positioned to become the highest-grossing US release in A24 history within the week. The film is set to move past Everything Everywhere All at Once, which earned $77.1 million domestically. Chalamet is also on track to pass another awards season rival, Leonardo DiCaprio’s One Battle After Another, which closed at $71.6 million in the US.

Timothee Chalamet Creates History At Golden Globes

Chalamet recently made history by becoming the youngest actor to win the Golden Globe for Best Actor in a leading role.

Now, with a production budget of $65 million, excluding marketing, Marty Supreme stands as the most expensive film ever released by A24, surpassing even Civil War, which carried a $50 million price tag. Many had questioned whether such an awards-focused project could turn profitable during its theatrical run, especially after a financially difficult year for the distributor.

However, the holiday performance changed that narrative in a decisive way. Marty Supreme has exceeded expectations and continues to show strong legs as awards season unfolds. The movie’s overseas expansion begins across several markets between January and February, adding further upside. The combined domestic strength and international potential now place the film on a clear path toward finishing in the green.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates and stories!

Must Read: Venom’s Return In Spider-Man Movies: What Is Marvel Planning For The Black Symbiote Suit?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News