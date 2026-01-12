Gerard Butler starrer Greenland 2: Migration’s opening weekend collection has been revealed, and we will be discussing that in this article. The film has landed within the projected range on its opening weekend, but not at the higher end. The film has also failed to land a top spot in the domestic box office rankings. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The film has met with mixed reviews, and on Rotten Tomatoes, the critics gave it 58% and stated, “The world ends more with a whimper in Greenland 2: Migration compared to its predecessor’s big bang thrills, but Gerard Butler’s sturdy star power keeps this continuation reasonably compelling.” The audience has, however, been kinder, giving it 66%, but still not enough to turn the tide for the film.

Greenland 2’s opening weekend collection in North America

Gerard Butler starrer Greenland 2: Migration was tracking to earn between $8 million and $10 million on its opening weekend at the box office in North America. According to Box Office Mojo’s numbers, the film collected $8.5 million on its opening weekend. The film landed at #5 in the domestic box office rankings. Since the first film was released during the pandemic, it went straight to home video and was released in some overseas markets, but not in North America.

3-day opening weekend collection breakdown

Friday- $3.27 million

Saturday – $3.20 million

Sunday – $2.03 million

Total – $8.50 million

Greenland, which was released in the overseas markets, collected $52.3 million in its theatrical run worldwide. Therefore, the sequel does not have a bigger target to overcome its predecessor. However, another drawback for this latest film is that it has not been released internationally.

More about Greenland 2

Directed by Ric Roman Waugh, Greenland 2 shows that the surviving Garrity family must leave the safety of the Greenland bunker and embark on a perilous journey across the decimated frozen wasteland of Europe to find a new home. Gerard Butler and Morena Baccarin starrer Greenland 2: Migration was released on January 6.

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates and stories!

Must Read: Zootopia 2 North America Box Office: Outgrossing Minions: The Rise of Gru, Disney Sequel Eyes Spider-Man 2’s Domestic Total

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News