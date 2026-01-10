Gerard Butler’s Greenland 2: Migration has now hit the theaters. The sequel keeps the Garrity family at the center, following the 2020 film’s ending, which left them with a narrow escape from a planet-destroying comet. Butler and Morena Baccarin carry forward the bond in 2026 that held the first story together then. At the same time, the journey now stretches across Europe in a scarred world where safety feels temporary, and danger lurks at every turn.

The film’s early Rotten Tomatoes ratings are out now. The RT ratings may pose some concern for the makers.

Greenland 2: Migration Rotten Tomatoes Score Revealed

At the time of writing, Rotten Tomatoes places the film at 54%, based on 48 reviews. The numbers may improve as more reviews arrive; yet, the figure remains far below the first movie’s score of 77%.

However, the audiences rate the movie a bit higher. The popcornmeter on RT is currently at 64%, based on over 100 verified ratings.

A few critics lean toward calling Migration a worthy follow-up, noting more substantial stakes and frequent action without losing sight of the family angle. However, many have criticized the sequel as well for not living up to the hype. The Garritys, though, remain the emotional threadwork in the movie, even as new dangers test their trust and endurance.

Greenland 2: Migration Cast & Crew

Butler and Morena Baccarin return as John and Allison Garrity, continuing the roles that grounded the original film. One notable change is the character of Nathan Garrity, now played by Roman Griffin Davis, following the departure of Roger Dale Floyd.

The direction remains with Ric Roman Waugh, while Christ Sparling writes the screenplay alongside Mitchell LaFortune.

Advertisement

For more such updates, check out Hollywood News!

Must Read: Marty Supreme Worldwide Box Office: Timothee Chalamet’s Film Edges Closer To Beating This 2025 Biblical Hit

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News