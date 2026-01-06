The first month of 2026 brings a packed lineup of Hollywood releases, spanning post-apocalyptic sequels and survival-driven stories to high-stakes sci-fi thrillers. Here’s a look at five January films that have generated buzz among moviegoers, along with their U.S. release dates and plot summaries.

1. Greenland 2: Migration

Director: Ric Roman Waugh

Ric Roman Waugh Release Date: January 9, 2026

Plot: Set five years after a comet devastates most of Earth, the sequel follows the Garrity family (Gerard Butler, Morena Baccarin, and Roman Griffin Davis) as they are forced to leave the relative safety of their Greenland bunker. They embark on a dangerous journey across a shattered world in search of a new home.

2. Primate

Director: Johannes Roberts

Johannes Roberts Release Date: January 9, 2026

Plot: The survival horror film follows a group of people whose peaceful getaway turns into a nightmare when a chimpanzee they know becomes dangerously violent. Cut off from help, they are forced into a brutal fight for survival as fear and chaos take over.

3. 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple

Director: Nia DaCosta

Nia DaCosta Release Date: January 16, 2026

Plot: The film continues after the events shown in 28 Years Later, following survivors in a Britain devastated by the Rage Virus. As Spike crosses paths with a violent new faction led by Sir Jimmy Crystal, growing conflicts and dangerous choices threaten the delicate order holding the post-apocalyptic world together.

4. Mercy

Director: Timur Bekmambetov

Timur Bekmambetov Release Date: January 23, 2026

Plot: Set in the near future, Mercy follows a detective (Chris Pratt) accused of killing his wife and forced to stand trial before an AI judge (Rebecca Ferguson). With only 90 minutes to prove his innocence, he must challenge the machine he once championed before it delivers a final verdict.

5. Send Help

Director: Sam Raimi

Sam Raimi Release Date: January 30, 2026

Plot: The survival thriller follows two coworkers (Rachael McAdams and Dylan O’Brien) who survive a plane crash and become stranded on a remote island. With no rescue in sight, they must rely on each other to survive harsh conditions, personal tensions, and the psychological toll of isolation as hope slowly begins to fade.

Advertisement

For more such picks, check out our recommendations on What To Watch!

Must Read: 10 Must-Watch Sci-Fi Shows Of 2025: From Black Mirror Season 7 To Alien: Earth

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News