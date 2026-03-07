Sam Raimi helmed Send Help, featuring Dylan O’Brien, which is on track to achieve its break-even target. Dylan has been praised for his performance in his negative role in this survival thriller. This is one of his breakthrough films, but where does it stand among the actor’s last five films at the worldwide box office, including Send Help?

How much has Send Help earned so far at the worldwide box office?

Based on Box Office Mojo’s latest data, the Sam Raimi-helmed film collected $61.1 million at the box office in North America. Internationally, it has grossed $28.7 million, bringing the film’s global total to $89.8 million. It is the 8th highest-grossing film of 2026. Made on a $40 million budget, it must earn around $100 million to break even.

Dylan O’Brien’s last 5 films

Dylan O’Brien’s last five films include movies from different genres, and these films include Send Help, which is still running in theaters. Send Help is a survival horror about characters stranded in a life-threatening situation, and Dylan O’Brien plays a despised boss who gets stranded on an island with an employee. Saturday Night captures the chaotic moments before the first broadcast of Saturday Night Live in 1975.

Twinless follows two men bonding in a support group for those who have lost their twin siblings, Anniversary explores relationship tensions during a milestone celebration, and Ponyboi centers on an intersex sex worker navigating danger and identity over one tense night.

Check out the last 5 films of Dylan O’Brien, including Send Help

Send Help – $89.8 million Saturday Night – $10.05 million Twinless – $1.4 million Anniversary – $672k Ponyboi – $29k

Therefore, Send Help is at the #1 spot among the last five films at the worldwide box office. The Dylan O’Brien starrer survival thriller was released in the theaters on January 30.

