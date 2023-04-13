Taylor Swift and her long-term boyfriend Joe Alwyn broke up after being together for six years. The news took over social media over the weekend. However, as per sources, they broke up weeks ago. She put the internet into a frenzy once again as Teen Wolf alum Dylan O’Brien allegedly gets spotted leaving her New York apartment building on the morning of 12th April. The pictures have been going viral all over sparking their dating rumours. Keep scrolling to get all the scoop.

Dylan and Taylor have been friends since 2021 when she approached her star in her musical short film All Too Well. It also featured Stranger Things star Sadie Sink. He was also seen in Swift’s 2022 album Midnights in ‘Snow on Beach’. They have been spotted hanging out together.

Several Twitter accounts have been circulating the alleged pictures of Dylan O’Brien in a colour-dyed hoodie with a pair of navy trousers and over-head headphones. The hoodie has 22 written on the back of his hoodie. The netizens are having mixed opinions on it.

The Taylor Swift fans aka the Swifties came forward to defend their idol as one tweeted, “They’ve been friends for a long time. Ever heard of that word: “friend” ?”

Another fan hinting at another possible collab, wrote, “All too well part 2”, followed by, “Oh my gosh guys GET. A. LIFE. DYLAN HAS A GIRLFRIEND”.

However, there were comments that hinted at what possibly many out there have been thinking! One of the comments read, “She’s wasting no time!”

One of the netizens pointed out, “Similar hoodie”, followed by one saying, “Not the lover shirt.”

Taylor Swift is known for her allegedly writing songs inspired by her love life, pointing out that one of the users wrote, “ofc she needs an idea for her next album, she’s never gonna change.”

Dylan O’Brien was spotted leaving best-friend Taylor Swift’s New York City apartment. https://t.co/a2JybzrToK — Pop Tingz (@ThePopTingz) April 12, 2023

Although Dylan O’Brien is allegedly in a relationship with a New York City-based model Rachel Lange. There were also rumours going on that he and Selena Gomez were seeing each other, but we all know that’s not true.

