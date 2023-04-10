Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift are the best friends everyone spoke about, but currently, her closeness with Nicola Peltz has left the tails wagging. As per wild rumours, Victoria Beckham’s son Brooklyn Beckham is not ‘happy’ with the throuple situation and has been seeking his parents’ advice. Scroll below for all the details!

As previously revealed by Nicola, she met Sel and bonded with her during the Academy Gala last year. They’ve celebrated New Year, her birthday and many occasions since. Brooklyn also during the latest interview called Gomez a ‘sweet’ girl and mentioned how she likes to call their friendship a ‘throuple.’

A report by Closer, however, claims that the story behind the curtain is quite different. An insider close to the development revealed, “He’s (Brooklyn Beckham) feeling left out and worried about where it’s all headed. He sometimes finds it hard that Nicola shares so much with Selena that he’s in the dark about, and they’re often whispering and going off for girls’ time. It felt like him and Nicola Peltz against the world for such a long time, but now he feels like Selena’s influence, and the way Nicola idolises her (Selena Gomez), has changed all that.”

The source further claims that Brooklyn Beckham is seeking guidance from his parents David and Victoria Beckham on the situation. “Victoria and David have been telling him to try not to make a big deal about it and that it’s just a phase. Although Nicola is older than him, she can be immature and is probably just getting things out of her system,” adds the report.

Previously, there were also reports that Victoria Beckham was warning Brooklyn and Nicola Peltz against their friendship with Selena Gomez because of her broken relationships in the past.

There remains no confirmation of any of these rumours!

