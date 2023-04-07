Hollywood singer and actress Selena Gomez hits the headlines every other day for some reason or the other. But currently, she is more under the paparazzi’s radar because of her dating rumours with another singer Zayn Malik. Even though we have no confirmed official announcement on their relationship yet, their massive fandom is literally praying to make this news true.

Recently, we got our hands on a viral video where a digital artist drew Sel and Zayn’s ‘future’ daughter’s face if they ever have one, and it’s sending the fandom into a frenzy. Scroll below to watch the clip and the reactions of the netizens.

A digital artist and video creator named José Antonio Saliba aka jose_arrt shared a video on his Instagram handle, where he combined Selena Gomez and Zayn Malik’s faces together to see if they ever have a daughter together how she would look like. With his art pen, he created something magical, and amidst Sel and Zayn’s dating rumours, this is all that the fandom needed.

Check out the video clip here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by José Antonio Saliba (@jose_arrt)

As soon as the video was shared and went viral on the internet, netizens and Selenators and Zayn fans started to pour their love into the video clip. One wrote, “Zayn just followed Selena on insta and we are already drawing their kids 😭😭😭”

Another one commented, “Let’s hope they both get married soon❤️”

The third one compared Selena Gomez and Zayn Malik’s unreal daughter to Daenerys Targaryen and wrote, “Looks like Daenerys Targaryen 😍”

One of the comments can be read “I hope the rumors are true 👍🙏😌they will be such an awesome couple ❤”

Another fan screamed, “genetic lottery”

Well, we know, we know. If this ever turns out to be true, Selena Gomez and Zayn Malik’s pair would look absolutely gorgeous together. For the unversed, Selena was previously in a serious relationship with Justin Bieber, but after they parted ways, Justin married Hailey Baldwin. On the other hand, Zayn Malik was with Gigi Hadid. They even have a daughter named Khai, however, in 2021, their relationship saw its expiration date.

Well, what are your thoughts about Selena Gomez and Zayn Malik’s future daughter? Hehe. Let us know!

