Once again, Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan became the talk of the town owing to his actions at a recent event. This weekend, Bollywood stars shone brightly at the red carpet of Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre that saw the celebs putting their best fashion foot forward from all across the globe. However next day, we woke up to a few interesting inside videos of actors like Varun Dhawan with Gigi Hadid, Shah Rukh Khan, Ranveer Singh, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, and others dancing their night away.

But what caught everyone’s attention was VD and Gigi’s performance which stirred the social media for some controversial reasons. For those who’ve come in late, the Coolie No 1 actor was seen lifting Gigi Hadid on the stage, but what received massive criticism was him planting a peck on her cheeks. Soon after the video went viral, the actor received huge backlash for his actions.

Now addressing the controversy, choreographer Shiamak Davar has broken his silence on the same and revealed that it was pre-planned. For the unversed, the Davar, was the leading man at the event who choreographed all the performances for the evening. During his latest interview, when Davar was asked about the lifting controversy, he revealed that it was Gigi’s idea.

Shiamak Davar told Hindustan Times, “Varun told me that Gigi said to him, ‘When you are going to be on stage, bring me up’, to which he said, ‘Okay’. That’s why he picked her up. It was her idea, and everything was pre-planned.”

Further, when he was asked about the discussion on consent, Shiamak Davar said, “It is not true. It is Gigi who told Varun [to do so].” “I couldn’t believe how much they (the audience present at the do) loved it. Mukesh Ambani had tears in his eyes and his wife Nita was wiping them,” he added further.

Meanwhile, soon after Varun Dhawan started trending on the web, he took to Twitter to clear the air. He Tweeted, “I guess today you woke up and decided to be woke. So lemme burst ur bubble and tell u it was planned for her to be on stage so find a new Twitter cause to vent about rather then going out and doing something about things.”

