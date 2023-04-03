At the recently held Neeta Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre event, Varun Dhawan became the talk of the town for all the infamous reasons. The actor, who’s been at the receiving end for the past few days, was seen lifting supermodel Gigi Hadid and planting a peck on her cheeks. However, the Coolie No 1 actor quickly cleared the air on Twitter after his actions got him massively trolled. Since then, netizens have been re-surfacing clips of actors that see them forcefully lifting the actresses. One of the same is an old video of Shah Rukh Khan from his 2011 interview with Lady Gaga.

Ever since VD and Gigi’s ‘lifting’ controversy has shifted gears, actors have been coming under the media scanner. Now SRK and Lady Gaga’s old interview has re-surfaced on the web, and it sees SRK forcefully gifting his ‘expensive’ watch while the actress repeatedly says ‘NO’.

Advertisement

Advertisement

During the event, Shah Rukh Khan told Lady Gaga, “Because you feel when you were out for shopping you did not have enough money to buy things, I am going to give you my watch.” However, the Hollywood star was quick to decline his watch and repeatedly said, “No No No, you are not going to give me..” Later the superstar is seen insisted Gaga, saying, “I am giving you my watch,” to which she again said, “no I don’t want your watch.”

Thing went little out of control when Shah Rukh Khan crawled on the couch getting too close to the pop singer and forced her by saying, “Please please please, No it’s not an expensive watch..No please. This is from my film actually.” Hearing this Gaga then asks SRK to give it to a fan, replying to which Pathaan actor then tell her, “No you give it to a fan, so I give it to you, you give it to a fan. Bless you.”

Watch the video below:

After watching this throwback video, netizens have been calling it cringe-worthy.

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan has Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki with Taapsee Pannu and Atlee’s Jawan with Nayanthara in the pipeline. Lady Gaga is currently shooting for Joker 2.

Must Read: When Kim Kardashian Went Topless Hiding Her B**bs With A Bowl Of Ramen Noodles & Pink Hair, Leaving Absolutely Nothing To Imagination!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News