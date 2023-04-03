The internet is currently flooding and obsessing over Shah Rukh Khan and we totally get the hype around it. The actor recently attended and performed at Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre with some of the most prominent personalities being a part of it. A throwback video of SRK dancing to ‘Dil To Pagal Hai’ song ‘Le Gayi’ is doing the rounds on social media with netizens reacting to it. Scroll below to watch the video.

A senior instructor at legendary choreographer Shiamak Davar’s Institute, Aneesha Dalal, shared the video of SRK on Instagram with a caption that read, “This is GOLD ❤️ Thankyou @shiamakofficial for giving wings to so many dancers and making SDIPA a beautiful journey while one was in it or left it to dream big & different ❤️”

Advertisement

Advertisement

In the video, Shah Rukh Khan can be seen dancing to Dil To Pagal Hai’s song ‘Le Gayi’, and it’s the best thing you’ll see on the internet today. The film is one of the most iconic SRK films directed by Yash Chopra and starred Karisma Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit in pivotal roles.

Take a look at the video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aneesha Dalal (@aneeshajanet)

Reacting to Shah Rukh Khan’s video on social media, a user on Instagram commented, “This is GOLD ❤️ Thankyou @shiamakofficial for giving wings to so many dancers and making SDIPA a beautiful journey while one was in it or left it to dream big & different ❤️”

Another user commented, “Best thing on the internet today! ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️”

A third user commented, “Shaahhrruukkhhh🔥🔥🔥😩😩😩”

The comments section under the video is filled with red heart emojis, and we don’t blame the fans, it’s such a fantastic throwback to reminisce over.

What are your thoughts on Shah Rukh Khan dancing on Le Gayi? Tell us in the space below.

Must Read: Gigi Hadid Rubbishes Claims Of Varun Dhawan Mishandling Her On Stage, Thanks Him For Making Her “Bollywood Dreams Come True”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News