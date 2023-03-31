Salman Khan, who is popularly known as ‘Bhai’ by his fans, is one of the biggest and most bankable actors in Bollywood. The actor is massively famous among his fans and on social media and has done commendable work in Hindi cinema over the years. There’s now a video doing rounds on social media of Salman along with Karisma Kapoor from one of their films where a double-meaning scene has resurfaced online and netizens are now reacting to it. Scroll below to watch the video.

Salman and Karisma are among the most popular on-screen pairings from the 90s, and the 90s kids will understand the emotion and why. While Salman still dominates the Bollywood industry with his films, Karisma bid goodbye to showbiz a few years ago but recently returned with a web show.

Talking about their viral video, a meme paged named ‘Ghantaa’ shared the video of Salman Khan and Karisma Kapoor from one of their films where the actor says, “Tumhare yeh do bade bade…” to which the actress replies, “Sharam nahi aati hai tumhe aisi baatein karte huye,” is going viral for it’s double-meaning context.

Watch the video below:

Reacting to Salman Khan and Karisma Kapoor’s video on social media, a user on Instagram commented, “Suleman boi ka bhi kaafi bada hai.. (Dogalapan 🌚)”

Another user commented, “Pehle bhi double meanings the bas logo mein itni samjh nahi thi jitni ab hai 😌”

A third user commented, “Aishwarya Rai se breakup ka asli reason 🙂”

A fourth user commented, “Sevlon Bhoi got no chillzz 😂😂😂”

What are your thoughts on Salman Khan and Karisma Kapoor’s meme video on social media? Tell us in the space below.

