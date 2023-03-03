Bollywood industry is one place where rumours become a reality overnight. Over the years, we’ve heard a lot of relationship rumours between the actors and actresses and while some of them were a hit, some of them were a miss. Nonetheless, we witnessed some of the most iconic couples in the Hindi film industry getting dragged to it. Today, we’ll be visiting the time when Karisma Kapoor dismissed the rumours of marrying Ajay Devgn. Scroll below to read the scoop!

Back in the day, there was no social media and it was the time when magazines, tabloids and newspapers were doing pretty great. Both Ajay and Karisma never accepted their alleged relationship in public and labelled each other as good friends.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Talking to Stardust Magazine in an in terview, Karisma Kapoor dismissed her relationship rumours with Ajay Devgn and said, “Believe me, we’re just friends yaar. I don’t know if he feels that way about me because he’s not told me anything. But I don’t think that’s possible. People are only coming to this conclusion because it’s the most obvious one. Firstly, he saved my life and secondly, we’ve signed so many films together. Some stupid fools have even gone ahead and written that we’re getting married. C’mon, I’m a kid myself; how do you expect me to get married at this age? It’s so funny really.”

Karisma Kapoor continued and said, “Let people take digs at me; let them taunt me. It’s only going to make me work harder now. I’m going to fight them all tooth and nail. I’ve silenced them before and I can do it again if the time comes. I only need the blessings of all my well-wishers.”

This comes as a part and parcel in an actor’s life and almost all the Bollywood celebrities have been linked to their co-stars at some point.

What are your thoughts on Karisma Kapoor banishing her relationship rumours with actor Ajay Devgn? Tell us in the comments below!

Must Read: Crazy Shah Rukh Khan Fans In Their 20s Scale Boundary Wall Of Mannat To Meet Their Favourite Star, Detained By Mumbai Police

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News