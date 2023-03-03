Manoj Bajpayee is hands down one of the best actors in India. Going against the grain, the veteran actor has carved his space in the entertainment industry with his script choices and stand-out performances. Not just in films but even in the web world, Manoj has made a solid mark. But there was a time when the actor suffered from a suicidal thought due to rejection by NSD and below is all you need to know!

Even though the veteran actor tried his hands at different things, he also had a dream of pursuing acting as his career. For that, he had his focus set on the National School of Drama in Delhi. Since his school days, he wanted to be there, however, he was rejected by NSD multiple times. This rejection did push him into a depression and recently Manoj shared about the same.

Speaking to ANI, Manoj Bajpayee shared his NSD rejection story. He said, “By the time I went to the National School of Drama, I had become quite experienced during those 3 years but still I was rejected. Following that for a duration of one month I felt like everything of mine has been taken away because I never had a Plan B. I never make a Plan B. After that for a month my friends supported me and got me out of depression and I started looking for a new path. Ultimately, in Mandi House, a theatre group of NSD alumni was doing a 365-day workshop, which I joined. I learned a lot there.”

Manoj Bajpayee also revealed he once suffered from a suicidal thought during the depression phase. “I went into such a depression where I didn’t know how to face the near and dear ones. And when you only have one plan, you feel as if all doors have been closed. It was during this time that I had a passing suicidal thought that people made headlines out of. But that wasn’t the case, it was just a passing thought that people experience while depressed.”

The actor further stressed the importance of family, which acts as a support system during the person’s bad phase.

On the work front, Manoj Bajpayee’s Gulmohar, which also stars Sharmila Tagore, Amol Palekar and others, is released today on Disney+ Hotstar.

