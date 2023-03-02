Veteran actress Sharmila Tagore has a phenomenal work craft. She ruled the 60s and 70s like a true queen. She was known for taking up unconventional roles and breaking stereotypes. Be it wearing a swimsuit on the silver screen to even posing in a bikini for a magazine, the actress had really set the bar high. While she was lauded for her boldness by others, Sharmila wasn’t sure how her mother-in-law would react to her film posters. She revealed how she had to tell her driver to remove her sensual posters when her mother-in-law was about to visit. Scroll below to read the details!

Sharmila who married Mansoor Ali Pataudi was one of the bold actresses who went on to experiment with looks and costumes. Back then, wearing a swimsuit was a big deal but Sharmila never shied away from making bold moves.

Sharmila Tagore during a chat with Barkha Dutt revealed that she had no qualms about wearing what she wanted but she was not really sure how her mother -in -law will react to her sensual pictures and a poster from An Evening In Paris film. She said that there was a particular poster, where she was behind Shammi ji, and one can only see her legs, and her torso was hidden behind him. People couldn’t really make out if she was wearing something or not.

The Aradhana actor Sharmila Tagore then revealed, “In the middle of the night, I sent my driver and told him. Can you remove that? Not realizing that there must be other posters all across the city.” Because she was a bit scared that how her husband’s mom would react to it.

For the unversed, in An Evening In Paris, Sharmila Tagore wore a swimming costume. Though it wasn’t the first time, when an actress was wearing a bathing suit, it had raised many eyebrows. However, it didn’t really affect Sharmila.

