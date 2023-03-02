The much-awaited comedy franchise in India is finally moving forward as things are falling into place for Hera Pheri 3. The original and iconic trio of Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty and Paresh Rawal is returning and excitement is at its peak. The latest development is that none other than Sanjay Dutt has joined the cast and below is all you need to know!

For the unversed, the trio recently met to shoot a special promo for the film. Speaking about the actual shoot, it is expected to start in June this year. As of now, apart from the leading actors, casting for other characters is in full swing. The latest to join the team is Sanju baba and he’ll be playing an exciting character. Also, some interesting details about the story have been revealed.

As per the report in Pinkvilla, in Hera Pheri 3, Sanjay is joining the cast as the brother of a gangster played by Ravi Kishan in Phir Hera Pheri. “Sanjay Dutt plays the role of Ravi Kishan’s distant brother. Ravi Kishan is one of the many characters fooled by Raju, Shyam and Baburao in Phir Hera Pheri. Sanjay has come into the picture in the comic capacity to represent the whacky track around Ravi Kishan and Sharat Saxena,” reveals the source close to the film.

Adding about the story of Hera Pheri 3, the source says, “The fans have been eager to know what happens to the guns and Hera Pheri 3 will open with the closing scene of Phir Hera Pheri. The story from there will take a leap and take the three characters on an international ride of guns and mafia.”

For the unversed, the plot of Hera Pheri 3 is already written by the late Neeraj Vora and as per it, new characters will be introduced in the franchise.

