It was quite a scandalous scenario after Salman Khan filed a police complaint against KRK over his Radhe review. The video shared by the self-proclaimed critic went way beyond opinions and accused the superstar of duping people via his brand, Being Human. Now, Karan Johar is reportedly set to take the same route and Kamaal R Khan is quite furious about it. Scroll below for details!

From Deepika Padukone, Shah Rukh Khan, and Aamir Khan to Disha Patani, there probably is no actor that Kamaal has not targeted. Well, they have been mocked not only for their appearances or body of work but also for dirty rumours spread around them. It was just yesterday when he called Emraan Hashmi ‘panauti’ and he’s previously done the same with Kriti Sanon.

Currently, KRK is not allowed to use the name of Salman Khan or review any of his movies, as per the court order. But he often takes digs at him by calling him ‘budhao.’ The critic has himself now informed that Karan Johar may soon be dragging him to court as well.

KRK tweeted a while back, “When I am self-proclaimed critic & having no value, then why do u go to court to stop me from reviewing ur film. Salman Khan & Vashu bhagnani have already gone to court n stop me. Now according to my sources, Karan johar wants to go to court. Jaao, Ye Hi Aukaat hai Tum Logon Ki.”

When I am self proclaimed critic & having no value, then why do u go to court to stop me from reviewing ur film. Salman Khan & Vashu bhagnani have already gone to court n stop me. Now according to my sources, Karan johar wants to go to court. Jaao, Ye Hi Aukaat hai Tum Logon Ki. — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) March 2, 2023

It was recently KJo backed Selfiee that Kamaal went on to call a box office disaster on the opening day itself and even blamed Emraan Hashmi for bringing his ‘bad luck’ to the film. Only time will tell if Karan Johar actually files any legal case against KRK or not.

