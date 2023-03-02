Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan are known to be one of the most powerful and adored Bollywood veteran couples. Their pairing has always been a hit and made many records as an actor couple. Movies like Abhimaan, Zanjeer, Sholay, Silsila and Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, have witnessed noteworthy performances which were well-received by the audiences.

Notably, their pairing has been a hit formula for Bollywood. They have also featured in the 1975 Hrishikesh Mukherjee directorial Chupke Chupke and here is a trivia that many moviegoers might not be knowing. Read on to know more about it.

Advertisement

Advertisement

As reported by News 18, Hrishikesh Mukherjee wanted newcomers for the role of Professor Sukumar Sinha, played by Amitabh Bachchan and Basudha Kumar, essayed by Jaya. When he got to know that the director was making a film with both actors, he insisted that Hrishikesh should cast them in the movie. Notably, Amitabh and Jaya did not charge a single penny for Chupke Chupke.

The report by the outlet later adds that Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan did not want to miss out on the opportunity to work with the ace filmmaker. Also, Jaya Bachchan was also pregnant during the shooting so extra caution was taken during the filming. The reason was that her pregnancy was not visible on screen.

Hrishikesh Mukherjee finally agreed to welcome them onboard. In addition, Jaya Bachchan was pregnant at the time of the shoot. Hence, extra caution was taken at the time of filming, so that her pregnancy was not visible on-screen.

Back in 2021, Amitabh Bachchan also shared a post while celebrating 46 years of Chupke Chupke. He also penned an emotional note along with a photo that he posted on his Instagram. “Chupke Chupke, our film by Hrishikesh Mukherjee… closing today at 46 years! This house you see in the picture is Producer NC Sippy’s house…we bought it, then sold it, then bought it back again… rebuilt it… this is our home now JALSA!!,” said the caption.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amitabh Bachchan (@amitabhbachchan)



Must Read: Rakhi Sawant’s Biopic Is In The Works Featuring Her Controversial Past With Brother Rakesh Backing It?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News