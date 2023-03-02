Handsome hunk Ranbir Kapoor is these days aggressively promoting his upcoming rom-com Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, which is slated to release on March 8, 2023. Well, when it comes to film promotions, it is hard to say no to social media these days. However, Ranbir is among the rare celebs in B- town who are not on social and recently, the actor revealed the real reason behind it. Scroll below to read the details!

Ranbir who is currently embracing fatherhood and enjoying marital bliss with Ali Bhatt is all set for the release of Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar. Even though the actor’s wife Alia is quite active on social media as never leaves a chance to interact with her fans. But Ranbir continued to maintain distance from various platforms and recently, he said celeb on social media present themselves in a certain manner that’s really not his cup of tea.

During the promotions of Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, Ranbir Kapoor revealed the reason for staying away from social media and we believe he has a point. The actor said, “Toh mera yeh manana hai ki jab koi social media par hota hai toh usey apne aap ko entertaining tareeke se present karna hota hai aur mere mai who baat nhi hai. Mere hamesha se yeh manana hai ki ek actor aur actress ki jo mystery hai, who kahi na kahi chali jaa rahi hai.”

He further added, “Mujhe aisa lagta hai ki hum ad films kar rahe hai, marketing kar rahe hai, hamari films release ho rahi toh kahi na kahi audience ko lag raha ki yaar bahut jaldi bore ho rahe hai ek insaan se. Inhe bahut dekh liya ab kuch aur dikhao.” Ranbir Kapoor revealed that the major reason behind staying from the social media is to keep the mystery alive.”

Check out the video:

Ranbir Kapoor on not joining social media:)#RanbirKapoor pic.twitter.com/lwnAuX5Lan — Ranbir Kapoor Universe (@RanbirKUniverse) March 1, 2023

Well, we think Ranbir Kapoor has a point. What do you think? Let us know in the comments section below!

