Shah Rukh Khan is known as the king of romance in Bollywood. And ever since Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge became a sensational hit, he has always been swarmed with female fans. SRK has always swooned us with his charming personality, which is why his female fan ratio has always been higher than the male fan count.

Whenever he steps out, none of his fans leaves by his side to stay a little closer to SRK. However, this is the reason why Shah Rukh keeps female bodyguards around him? This one time he had opened up about it. Read on to know more!

At the Indian Today conclave in 2017, Shah Rukh Khan shared why keeps female fans around him. At the event, he can be heard saying as quoted in DNA, “If you’re stepping out, you have to smell good. Brush your teeth, hair should be soft, you should smell very very good. That’s the secret you need to follow. My pictures in my car, when I’m coming for a party, are always growling. It is scary. I have a lot of ladies who like me and want to smell me, so I have lady bodyguards now.”

Going further in the conversation, Shah Rukh Khan revealed a hilarious anecdote, “It was getting rude when men were pushing women while trying to protect me. Women have lovely long nails, and their love hurts, and it is difficult explaining to your kids and wife the nail marks.”

Well, it’s quite understandable. On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan returned to the big screens after four years with Pathaan, which also starred Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, and became an international hit all over the globe. Apart from that, SRK has a lineup of projects, including Jawan and Dunki. And we are quite excited about both of them.

What are your thoughts about Shah Rukh Khan keeping lady bodyguards? Let us know!

