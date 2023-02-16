Deepika Padukone, who is currently enjoying the success of her recently released Shah Rukh Khan starrer Pathaan has been in the news for quite some time. As her movie shattered many box office records, the actress was recently seen flying in economy class. The actress grabbed the eyeballs of her fellow passengers when she was recently filmed on camera while boarding economy class instead of flying first class.

However, it is not new that a big celebrity has been spotted flying in economy class ditching the comfort of business class. Read on to find out about the Pathaan actress’s recent experience of boarding the economy class.

Dressed in an orange Ivy Park oversized jacket with a baseball cap, the actor maintained a low-profile while presumably heading toward the washroom inside the plane. However, fans were keen to notice their Deepz as they were surprised to see her. The actress avoided interaction with the fans and there has been no confirmation of when and where the video has been shot.

Uploaded by a Bollywood Gossip account on Reddit, the video of Deepika Padukone in the economy class airplane received many comments from the netizens. Watch the video below.

While reacting to the video, a user called celebrities hypocrites and added, “They pretend like they don’t want attention and then wear clothes like these. At least dress soberly to avoid unwanted attention if you really wanna mingle with the crowd.”

Another user jokingly added, “Must have been a last-minute booking”.

As Deepika Padukone was wearing an Ivy Park Adidas, a user said, “Ranveer Singh must be getting a truck load of Adidas supplies every month”. To which another added, “Glad someone noticed, it is an Adidas product.”

Let us know what do you think about Deepika Padukone boarding an economy class!

