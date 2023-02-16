There have been so many rumours about Sara Ali Khan and her dating life. It all began when the actress was spotted at a Mumbai restaurant alongside cricketer Shubman Gill. Soon after, rumours were afloat that he broke up with Sara Tendulkar and is now dating the Love Aaj Kal star. We also spotted the beauty with Kartik Aaryan last month. What is exactly happening? Scroll below for the latest updates!

As most know, Sara was quite serious in her relationship with Kartik. She was interested in him way before she made her Bollywood debut and even confessed her feelings on Koffee With Karan. They were roped in for Imtiaz Ali’s Love Aaj Kal and that’s where love blossomed. For reasons unknown, they parted ways shortly after. For a while now, there have been rumours that she’s with Shubman and pictures of the duo at airports, flights and restaurants have gone viral on several occasions.

Advertisement

Advertisement

On the occasion of Valentine’s Day, netizens noticed that Sara Tendulkar and Shubman Gill were at the same café in London. Their respective pictures on Instagram handles sparked rumours that they’re still seeing each other and the cricketer ditched Sara Ali Khan. But what is exactly happening?

As per a recent report by Bollywood Life, Sara Ali Khan and Shubman Gill are just good friends. The duo met each other at a common party and hit it off in no time. But there remains nothing more than a good bond of friendship. Regarding the rumours of romance, both individuals are very well aware that they’re celebrities and such reports are bound to go viral. But it barely bothers them.

Furthermore, the report suggests that Sara Ali Khan refuses to let the reports control her life and will continue to make friends and go out with them, irrespective of what the rumours have to say!

Is that supposed to mean Shubman Gill and Sara Tendulkar continue to be a ‘thing’? Well, only they can confirm the rumours!

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Bollywood updates.

Must Read: Dhoom Had More Budget For Bikes Than Abhishek Bachchan, Uday Chopra, Was A Manmohan Desai Meets Michael Bay Idea Says YRF’s Aditya Chopra

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News