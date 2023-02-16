Nora Fatehi is always in the news for two main reasons – her moves and trolls! Well, there’s no denying that the actress has worked super hard to make a name for herself in Bollywood. She’s worked in biggies like Bhuj: The Pride Of India, Bharat in the past and will be next seen in 100% alongside Shehnaaz Gill, John Abraham and Riteish Deshmukh. But haters won’t seem to leave her alone as she’s currently facing backlash over her ‘duck walk’ in latest spotting. Scroll below for more details!

This isn’t the first time that an actress is mocked for her walk. We have seen how many times Malaika Arora has faced the wrath by netizens, especially during gym sessions. Co-incidentally, there have been too many comparisons between the Chhaiya Chhaiya actress and Nora in the past, which were also addressed in the reality series, Moving In With Malaika.

In a latest clip going viral on Instagram, Nora Fatehi could be seen making a ravishing appearance in the city. She wore a silver fringe dress with tassels all over it. The deep plunging neckline boasted her busty assets and her minimal jewellery let the attire do the talking. The beauty could be seen getting out of the car, posing for the cameras before she enters the venue.

Netizens couldn’t help but notice Nora Fatehi’s unusual walk while on her way to the venue. Many mocked as well as trolled her for what they call, a duck walk.

A user wrote, “She purposely pose & walk like this…”

Another commented, “Itna thumak k chalna jaruri h kya ..I mean normal bhi chl skte”

“Iska pichhwada Nikal Gaya Kya yah Nikalti Hai bahut bura pichhwada hai,” a comment read.

“Why does she always keep her hip up ??” a viewer questioned.

“बाहर निकालना बहोत ज़रूरी है भई,” a troll reacted.

Many even compared her to Malaika Arora. A user wrote, “Nora per b ab Malaika ka bhoot sawar ho gya h”

Meanwhile, Nora Fatehi was recently in the news as Sukesh Chandrasekhar allegedly called her a digger in latest statement to the media on the occasion of Valentine’s Day!

