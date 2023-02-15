Manoj Bajpayee is one of the finest actors in Bollywood and enjoys a huge fan following across the world. Over the years, he has played some of the finest characters on screen that’ll be remembered forever. Recently in an interview, Bajpayee opened up on working with his ‘The Family Man’ co-star Samantha Ruth Prabhu and now the actress has replied to his insightful message on micro-blogging site Twitter. Scroll below to read the scoop.

The Family Man happens to be one of the best rated shows on the OTT platforms and the makers released the second season in 2021 which also starred Sam in a pivotal role. She played an antagonist character in the show and received praises from her fans and critics for nailing the role on screen.

A Twitter user shared a clip of Manoj Bajpayee’s conversation from an interview where he was seen conveying a message to his ‘The Family Man’ co-star Samantha Ruth Prabhu and said, “Go easy on yourself. She is very hardworking…But the way physically jis tarike se woh Family Man kaam karte huye dekha tha, it scared me, ki kitna sata rahi hai apne aap ko yeh (The way I saw her working physically in Family Man, it scared me, how much pain she is giving herself).”

Reacting to Manoj Bajpayee’s clip on Twitter, Samantha Ruth Prabhu wrote, “ will try sir @BajpayeeManoj”.

That’s such a sweet reply by Sam!

Meanwhile, The Family Man stars Priyamani, Sharad Kelkar, Neeraj Madhav, Sharib Hashmi, Dalip Tahil, Sunny Hinduja, and Shreya Dhanwanthary besides Manoj Bajpayee and Samantha Ruth Prabhu.

It is directed by Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK for Amazon Prime Video.

What are your thoughts on Samantha’s reply to Manoj Bajpayee on Twitter? Tell us in the space below.

