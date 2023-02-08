Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who has back-to-back releases, is quite busy with her upcoming movie Shakuntalam. Apart from it, she also has Kushi in her pipeline with Vijay Deverakonda. However, reports are going rife that the Yashoda actress has bought a lavish apartment in Mumbai, which comes with a whopping price tag. Are you ready to know the reported price of the apartment? Then, scroll below!

Apart from Samantha, Rashmika Mandanna also bought an apartment in Mumbai earlier this year, as per reports. On the work front, Samantha was highly appreciated for her work in Yashoda.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who received massive popularity after her dance number Oo Antava in Pushpa, shared a shot of a sunsetting view from a balcony on her Instagram handle. Now, as per the latest report on Siasat.com, it has been stated that it was not from a five-star hotel; instead, it has been speculated that the South diva has bought a lavish sea-facing apartment in Mumbai.

Even though there hasn’t been any confirmation on the news yet. However, the report further suggested that the actress has bought the luxurious apartment in Mumbai with a whopping price tag of Rs 15 crore. Yes, that’s right.

On the other hand, Samantha Ruth Prabhu has been expanding her genre in movies and when she debuted in Bollywood with Family Man 2, she got highly appreciated for her character. Now, she will be seen in her second Hindi project with Raj & DK in Citadel along with Varun Dhawan.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has been diagnosed with myositis, and still, she has been putting all her efforts into making projects to keep her fans happy and satisfied. Her dedication and hard work deserve special mention. Well, it seems Samantha has allegedly bought the apartment to keep her workflow in Mumbai smooth. What are your thoughts about it? Let us know!

